Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $10.50. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Coursera traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 2142817 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.
COUR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Coursera from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Coursera from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Coursera from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coursera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.85.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on COUR
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Coursera by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 91,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 35.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coursera by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the third quarter worth about $246,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coursera Stock Down 4.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.20.
Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Coursera
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coursera
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.