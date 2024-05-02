Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $10.50. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Coursera traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 2142817 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

COUR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Coursera from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Coursera from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Coursera from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coursera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.85.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $595,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,177,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,933,977.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $96,990.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $595,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,177,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,933,977.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 603,932 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,814 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Coursera by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 91,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 35.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coursera by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the third quarter worth about $246,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.20.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

