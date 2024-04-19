Flputnam Investment Management Co. Invests $337,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSPT. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,638,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,132,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,839,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,987,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,492,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:RSPT opened at $32.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average is $31.83. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $35.97.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
