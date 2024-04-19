Scotiabank Lowers Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target to $135.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares cut Colliers International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $106.94 on Wednesday. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $83.38 and a 12 month high of $131.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 81.02 and a beta of 1.46.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.01). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Equities analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $47,753,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 181.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 494,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,125,000 after purchasing an additional 318,591 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 542,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,559,000 after purchasing an additional 230,664 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 697,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,405,000 after purchasing an additional 228,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,421,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

