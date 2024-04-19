Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Group

In other news, Director Roger M. Singer bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $357.21 per share, for a total transaction of $178,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Everest Group news, CFO Mark Kociancic purchased 1,000 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $349.00 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,733 shares in the company, valued at $8,980,817. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Singer acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $357.21 per share, for a total transaction of $178,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,485 shares of company stock worth $874,786 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Everest Group

Everest Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EG opened at $360.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $331.08 and a 12 month high of $417.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $375.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.20.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.63 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.72%.

About Everest Group

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.