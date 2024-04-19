Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,512 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,986 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

BAPR stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $212.46 million, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.90.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.