SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $113,000 in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,795 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Groupon by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,050 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $17,190,000 after acquiring an additional 26,661 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Groupon by 2,630.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,881 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Groupon by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 76,754 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 27,992 shares during the period. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Groupon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Groupon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Groupon alerts:

Groupon Stock Performance

Shares of GRPN stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. Groupon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $19.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The coupon company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $137.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.47 million. Equities research analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRPN. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Groupon in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Groupon from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Groupon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Groupon

About Groupon

(Free Report)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.