SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $116,000 in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOVE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 11.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,047,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,259,000 after acquiring an additional 105,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after acquiring an additional 59,671 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 29.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,853,000 after acquiring an additional 228,148 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 953,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 809,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,125,000 after acquiring an additional 21,353 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Lovesac from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Maxim Group began coverage on Lovesac in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $20.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.74. The Lovesac Company has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $29.81. The company has a market capitalization of $315.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.87.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.35 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $134,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,038,526.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $134,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,038,526.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer bought 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $72,338.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,338.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

