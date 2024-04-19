Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91. Shinhan Financial Group has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHG. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,914,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,902,000 after purchasing an additional 838,265 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 650,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,745,000 after purchasing an additional 310,419 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 206,165 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 483,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,887,000 after purchasing an additional 170,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,407,000. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

