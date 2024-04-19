Sohail Prasad Sells 200,000 Shares of Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ) Stock

Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Get Free Report) CEO Sohail Prasad sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of 24.65, for a total value of 4,930,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,082,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 26,672,902.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sohail Prasad also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Destiny Tech100 alerts:

On Thursday, April 4th, Sohail Prasad sold 12,500 shares of Destiny Tech100 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 30.00, for a total value of 375,000.00.

Destiny Tech100 Stock Up 9.2 %

NYSE DXYZ opened at 32.26 on Friday. Destiny Tech100 Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 8.25 and a fifty-two week high of 105.00.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Tech100 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Tech100 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.