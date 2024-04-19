The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target to $31.00

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

SPR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.39.

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Down 0.7 %

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47, a PEG ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.15. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $36.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.46) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,844,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,649,000 after buying an additional 876,673 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,077,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,384,000 after buying an additional 93,707 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,695,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $198,183,000 after buying an additional 1,122,570 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,865,000 after buying an additional 286,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,401,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,038,000 after buying an additional 209,531 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

