Guy Chiarello Sells 23,929 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Guy Chiarello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00.

NYSE FI opened at $146.91 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.72 and a 200 day moving average of $136.10. The company has a market capitalization of $86.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

FI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.21.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

