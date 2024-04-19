Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $40.80 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,164.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,164.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,158 shares of company stock valued at $6,106,106. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 35,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

