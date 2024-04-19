Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) PT Raised to $37.00

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.01% from the stock’s current price.

ATMU has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities upgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Atmus Filtration Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.68. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $33.70.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 135.12% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.55 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Atmus Filtration Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 103.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 11.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

