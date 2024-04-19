STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,783 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 548.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

STMicroelectronics Trading Down 1.8 %

STM opened at $39.59 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $55.85. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.68.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.48%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

