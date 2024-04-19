SVB Wealth LLC Acquires 13,899 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 131.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RBLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,481,000 after purchasing an additional 39,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 7.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 949.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 226,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $35.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.75.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBLX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $153,497.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 10,972 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $445,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,494,682.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 707,707 shares of company stock valued at $29,526,367 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

