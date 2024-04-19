SVB Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 200.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 220.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in ASML by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 35.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the second quarter worth $39,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $889.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $959.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $791.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $350.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,056.34.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. On average, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. HSBC started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

