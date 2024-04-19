SVB Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 223.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 489.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $39.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $43.70.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

