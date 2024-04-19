Telekom Ag Deutsche Sells 170,703 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total value of $27,326,136.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 679,946,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,845,890,147.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 17th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.98, for a total value of $27,309,065.94.

On Monday, April 15th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $27,353,448.72.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $27,335,934.85.

On Monday, April 8th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $30,574,804.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.41, for a total value of $30,614,634.70.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.49, for a total value of $30,819,478.30.

On Monday, April 1st, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total value of $30,800,511.30.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.87, for a total value of $30,701,882.90.

On Monday, March 25th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $30,533,076.60.

On Friday, March 22nd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 186,704 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $29,971,593.12.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $160.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.94. The stock has a market cap of $190.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.93.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile



T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

