International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 38,610 BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 38,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2,429.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MVF stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.77.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.