Robert P. Mauch Sells 57,564 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Stock

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $13,532,720.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,017.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cencora Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $237.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.37 and a 52-week high of $246.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.64.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $72.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.81 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 323.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COR. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on COR. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.22.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Stories

