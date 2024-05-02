Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target Raised to C$19.00 at Scotiabank

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$16.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Mines has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.81.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IVN stock opened at C$18.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 2.01. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1-year low of C$9.89 and a 1-year high of C$20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 20.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.90.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.4702621 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ivanhoe Mines

In other news, Director Setha Patricia Makhesha sold 3,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$47,102.03. In other news, Director Setha Patricia Makhesha sold 3,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$47,102.03. Also, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total transaction of C$77,350.00. 50.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.