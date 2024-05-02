Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Cut to C$335.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$340.00 to C$335.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$320.00 to C$310.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$348.00 to C$337.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$306.00 to C$304.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$310.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$319.31.

Boyd Group Services Stock Up 2.9 %

Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$264.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$290.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$276.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$225.86 and a 1-year high of C$324.75.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.01 billion. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 2.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 6.5566397 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.83%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

