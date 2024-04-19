International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.71 Million Investment in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.85.

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ACI opened at $20.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

