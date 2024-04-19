43,358 Shares in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SQM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.80 in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.58.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

NYSE:SQM opened at $45.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.07. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $82.48.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.51). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 37.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

