Scotiabank Lowers First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target to C$41.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FN. TD Securities boosted their price objective on First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$40.83.

Shares of FN stock opened at C$35.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,070.47, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 10.29. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$32.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.50. First National Financial had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of C$199.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$164.10 million. Analysts expect that First National Financial will post 3.9252815 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

