Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFUS. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $54.29 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $57.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.61 and its 200 day moving average is $51.73.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

