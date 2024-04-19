U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given New $44.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.91.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $39.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day moving average is $39.72.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

