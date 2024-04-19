Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 761.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 42,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 37,397 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 165.7% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 114,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $64.52 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $67.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.71.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

