AGNC Investment (AGNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect AGNC Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 915.92 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 15.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14,414.41%.

AGNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.75 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.93.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

