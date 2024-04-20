First Bank (FRBA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. First Bank had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million. On average, analysts expect First Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRBA opened at $12.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99. First Bank has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.87.

First Bank Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of First Bank

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRBA. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Bank by 22.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Bank by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Bank by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 29,011 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in First Bank by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in First Bank by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Stories

