First Bank (FRBA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. First Bank had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million. On average, analysts expect First Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
First Bank Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FRBA opened at $12.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99. First Bank has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.87.
First Bank Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of First Bank
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRBA. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Bank by 22.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Bank by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Bank by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 29,011 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in First Bank by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in First Bank by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.
First Bank Company Profile
First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.
