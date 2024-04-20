RBB Bancorp (RBB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. On average, analysts expect RBB Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB opened at $17.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.49. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $20.22. The firm has a market cap of $331.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, Director James Kao purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $216,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 460,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,786.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders bought 35,977 shares of company stock worth $624,060. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 169.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 281.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 17.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 396.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RBB shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised RBB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on RBB Bancorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

