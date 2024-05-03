Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $151.01

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 151.01 ($1.90) and traded as high as GBX 168.88 ($2.12). Capricorn Energy shares last traded at GBX 161.80 ($2.03), with a volume of 251,732 shares changing hands.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Capricorn Energy from GBX 160 ($2.01) to GBX 175 ($2.20) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a GBX 43 ($0.54) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 25.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th.
Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.
