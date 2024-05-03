Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $151.01

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 151.01 ($1.90) and traded as high as GBX 168.88 ($2.12). Capricorn Energy shares last traded at GBX 161.80 ($2.03), with a volume of 251,732 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Capricorn Energy from GBX 160 ($2.01) to GBX 175 ($2.20) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Capricorn Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy Trading Down 3.9 %

Capricorn Energy Cuts Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £148.86 million, a P/E ratio of -147.09, a P/E/G ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.12, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 151.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 151.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a GBX 43 ($0.54) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 25.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th.

About Capricorn Energy

(Get Free Report)

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.