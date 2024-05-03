The China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.91

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.91 and traded as high as $11.03. The China Fund shares last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 60,658 shares traded.

The China Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91.

Institutional Trading of The China Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHN. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,374,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,666,000 after buying an additional 71,428 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The China Fund by 466.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The China Fund by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 315,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 52,224 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in The China Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 84,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,751 shares during the last quarter.

About The China Fund

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

