Pendragon (LON:PDG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.81

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 33.81 ($0.42) and traded as high as GBX 36.05 ($0.45). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 35.55 ($0.45), with a volume of 773,953 shares traded.
Pendragon Stock Up 0.1 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 35.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 33.81. The firm has a market cap of £618.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1,185.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.02.
About Pendragon
Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. Its UK Motor segment includes sale and servicing of vehicles in the UK; Software segment includes Licencing of Software as a Service to global automotive business users; and Leasing segment includes provision of fleet and contract hire.
