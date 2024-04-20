AZZ (AZZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AZZ Stock Down 0.8 %

AZZ opened at $74.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.47. AZZ has a twelve month low of $34.59 and a twelve month high of $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.55%.

Institutional Trading of AZZ

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AZZ by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in AZZ by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 26,926 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AZZ in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 97,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 52,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,125 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AZZ shares. Noble Financial cut AZZ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

Further Reading

