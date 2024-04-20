AZZ (AZZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
AZZ opened at $74.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.47. AZZ has a twelve month low of $34.59 and a twelve month high of $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.55%.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AZZ shares. Noble Financial cut AZZ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.
AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.
