Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2024 guidance at 9.370-9.570 EPS.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE stock opened at $115.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.26, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 940.74%.

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,080,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,080,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARE. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

