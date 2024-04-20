Analysts Set Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Target Price at $48.00

Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UL. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th.

Get Unilever alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Unilever

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Shares of UL stock opened at $47.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.53. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.4582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%.

Institutional Trading of Unilever

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.