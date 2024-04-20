Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Receives $40.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

Several research firms have commented on DAWN. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $160,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,184,662 shares in the company, valued at $18,966,438.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $160,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,184,662 shares in the company, valued at $18,966,438.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $34,434.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,244,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,981,095.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,781 shares of company stock worth $722,960 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 130.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 87.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.70. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of -1.48.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

