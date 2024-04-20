Andrew Spodek Buys 8,709 Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Stock

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Spodek bought 8,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $117,571.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,064.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew Spodek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 18th, Andrew Spodek bought 1,110 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $14,985.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Andrew Spodek purchased 10,000 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

PSTL stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $309.96 million, a PE ratio of 125.19, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.05. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $15.71.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Postal Realty Trust ( NYSE:PSTL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 million. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 1.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 872.81%.

Institutional Trading of Postal Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,654,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 24.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,378,000 after purchasing an additional 190,989 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 303,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 148,759 shares during the period. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,861,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 24.0% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 550,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 106,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

