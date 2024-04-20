RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Major Shareholder Purchases $104,784.21 in Stock

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $104,784.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,593,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,955,420.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mfn Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 18th, Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 870,000 shares of RXO stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $16,982,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 35,985 shares of RXO stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.22 per share, for a total transaction of $727,616.70.

On Thursday, February 8th, Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 919,720 shares of RXO stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.04 per share, for a total transaction of $19,350,908.80.

On Friday, February 2nd, Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 747,424 shares of RXO stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $15,135,336.00.

RXO Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:RXO opened at $19.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 484.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.08. RXO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average of $20.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RXO ( NYSE:RXO ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.33 million. RXO had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RXO, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on RXO from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on RXO from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on RXO from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

Institutional Trading of RXO

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RXO. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter worth about $15,584,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RXO Company Profile

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Featured Stories

