Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,814 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,437% compared to the typical volume of 118 put options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Yandex by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Shah Capital Management acquired a new position in Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Yandex has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $87.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.94.

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 3.20%.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

