Todd Berard Sells 10,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $156,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 129,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,521.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 27th, Todd Berard sold 515 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $9,264.85.
- On Monday, March 11th, Todd Berard sold 401 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $6,985.42.
- On Wednesday, February 21st, Todd Berard sold 111 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $1,925.85.
- On Friday, January 19th, Todd Berard sold 1,232 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $20,648.32.
BioLife Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of BLFS stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.34. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $718.46 million, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.67.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 374.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.
BioLife Solutions Company Profile
BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.
