PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells $151,480.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) insider Mukul Kumar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $151,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,931.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.08 and a beta of 1.52.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. PubMatic had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $84.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PUBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.
PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.
