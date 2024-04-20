International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $2.46 Million in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 23,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $627,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 103,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $70.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.29.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -12.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.