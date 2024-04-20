Arizona State Retirement System Has $479,000 Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 396.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HEES stock opened at $58.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.22 and a 200-day moving average of $51.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $66.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.95.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.25. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 23.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $281,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,567.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $885,252.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,742 shares in the company, valued at $13,391,974.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $281,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,567.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,800 shares of company stock worth $4,534,789. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

