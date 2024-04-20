Mark Reinstra Sells 4,000 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,188,330.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $146,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Mark Reinstra sold 12,531 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $510,638.25.

Shares of RBLX opened at $35.33 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average of $38.80.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. Roblox’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

