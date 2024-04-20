Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,436 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 21.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 3.0 %
Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.52. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AXTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.70.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta Coating Systems Profile
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Axalta Coating Systems
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.