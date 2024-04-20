Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,436 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 21.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 3.0 %

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.52. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.