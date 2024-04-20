Simplicity Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 397.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 1,566.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 18,258.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 173.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. 25.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew Price Performance

NYSE SNN opened at $23.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.77. Smith & Nephew plc has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $33.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.94.

Smith & Nephew Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

