BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.08

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.08 and traded as low as C$9.81. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF shares last traded at C$9.96, with a volume of 215,216 shares traded.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.09.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.