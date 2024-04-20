Michael J. Saylor Sells 2,482 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.09, for a total transaction of $3,023,299.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,299.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael J. Saylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,967 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.20, for a total transaction of $2,866,312.40.

On Friday, April 12th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,489.82, for a total value of $7,449,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.84, for a total value of $7,289,200.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.40, for a total value of $7,687,000.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Michael J. Saylor sold 688 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,657.49, for a total transaction of $1,140,353.12.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.91, for a total transaction of $8,194,550.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,630.88, for a total transaction of $8,154,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,140 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,951.33, for a total transaction of $2,224,516.20.

On Monday, March 25th, Michael J. Saylor sold 809 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,856.97, for a total value of $1,502,288.73.

On Thursday, March 21st, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,260 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,680.49, for a total value of $2,117,417.40.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $1,174.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,294.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $773.51. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $266.00 and a 1-year high of $1,999.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSTR. BTIG Research lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,810.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $990.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,473.00.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

